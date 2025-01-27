Reed proud of Leighton players after coming so close to win at Berkhamsted

Goalscorer Godlove Oppong challenges in the air at Berkhamsted. Photo: Andrew Parker.

​Paul Reed was full of praise for his Leighton Town players after they were denied three points at title-chasing Berkhamsted by a last minute equaliser on Saturday.

​The hosts’ leveller came in the eight minute of stoppage time, after Godlove Oppong and Kyal Williams had earlier turned things round following Luke Andrews’ 33rd minute opener.

But after Andrews’ second earned the hosts a point, Reed was nevertheless pleased with the effort put in by his side.

He told the club’s media after the game: “The lads were excellent today. We knew Berko have a few different shapes and they set up a bit differently which took us a bit of time to adapt to. I’m disappointed we’ve conceded two goals again from set pieces, both in second or third phases, as we’re not really getting broken down in open play.

"But today is all about the players as they’ve taken on a lot of information this week and they’ve applied it and implemented the game plan to a tee. Not many teams will come here and do to Berko what we’ve done to them over the 90 minutes and even though they got the goal as late as they did, I thought we should have been out of sight by then.

"To a man the players were a credit and it was a joy to watch, and they’re deflated as they know they were seconds away from getting three points, but to get three points against Barton and then to come to Berko and get a point is a good return over the two games.”

Leighton, who sit 12th in the league and 15 points clear of the relegation zone, now return back home on Saturday as they take on Leverstock Green, who are third-from-bottom in the first of the three relegation spots, four points from safety and having played four games more than the two sides immediately above them.

That game precedes two more against other sides in the bottom five, with Reed adding: “We need to go on a bit of a run and apply ourselves in the same way, play our football and aim for nine points from the next three games.”