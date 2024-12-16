Reed satisfied as Kyal’s double seals victory for Leighton

Kyal Williams scored both goals in Saturday's win. Photo: Andrew Parker.

​Paul Reed was satisfied with his Leighton Town side’s overall display after they saw off struggling North Leigh 2-0 at the Freed Veneers Community Stadium on Saturday.

Kyal Williams scored both Reds goals in the second-half to seal all three points to ensure Leighton are now one of four teams on 20 points in the SPL Division One Central, with them being five places and four points above the relegation zone.

And Reed told the club’s media it was a deserved win once his side had tweaked a few things at half-time.

He said: “We had a lot of the ball in the first-half and the play in their half of the pitch and created chances but started to feel a bit of frustration start to creep in midway through.

"So we spoke about a few things at half-time in terms of composure and playing in the right areas as I felt we over-played at times in their final third and perhaps needed to go a bit more direct.

"Once we came out and did that in the second-half it caused them a lot more problems and finally got there.

"I felt that out of possession we started a bit slow and lethargic and perhaps Tuesday’s game had taken its toll a little, but in the second-half it was about tempo and improving in and out of possession and I felt we did well.”

Leighton now prepare to go to Thame United on Saturday for what will be their final game of 2024, with no fixtures scheduled for them on Boxing Day or on December 28 unlike the rest of the league.

Their next game after Saturday will be at Enfield FC on New Year’s Day, the Reds’ next home game then being three days later against Flackwell Heath.

Reed said: “We’ll go to Thame with more confidence – I think the group still needs to go into games with a bit more confidence that they can dominate a game as I haven’t seen that for a while, but it’s my job to instil that belief they can play with freedom and expression whilst also doing the non-negotiables out of possession.”​