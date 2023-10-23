Rovers earn shock win to continue ​Town’s home form hiccups

Action from Leighton's defeat at home to Kempston on Saturday. Photo by Andrew Parker.

​It was the first time Rovers had won a game this season, and will have again left Leighton boss Gary Flinn scratching his head given his side’s largely excellent away record but inability to pick up many points on their own patch.

Their away form had taken its first hit in midweek with a 3-0 loss at North Leigh – that being the first time they’d dropped points on the road.

Ironically, Kempston were one of the teams Leighton had beaten at home earlier this season in the FA Trophy, but the tables were turned as the 3-1 scoreline was repeated but in Rovers’ favour.

After Leighton had seen two early efforts saved, Samuel Ezenwaka gave Rovers the lead as he headed home a Rio Dasilva cross from close range.

Joshua Keane Quinlivan doubled their advantage early in the second-half with a low shot which found the net at keeper Xami Comas’s near post.

Jake Watkinson made it a nervy ending as he pulled a goal back for the home side with a close range header with just over ten minutes to play, only for Arel Amu to seal the victory when he poked the ball home with seven minutes to go.

Leighton were due to host Read Bedford in the Bedfordshire Senior Cup at Bell Close on Tuesday night, after this week’s Observer had gone to press.