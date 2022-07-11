Leighton Town boss Lee Bircham says plans are progressing well.

Bircham was speaking to the club’s YouTube channel ahead of Saturday’s opening friendly at Bedford Town, which saw the Reds run out 4-0 winners.

And he’s encouraged by how things have gone as he aims for a top three finish in the Spartans South Midlands Premier Division.

He said: “We’ve probably spoken to every player going but it’s been worth it because we’ve assembled a good little group here.

"There’s obviously a couple more to add, as like any football team you’re never finished, but the group we’ve got now is really good and we’re really happy with it and to be fair they’ve worked hard so far.

"The senior players have been a different class and it’s rubbed off on the younger ones and it makes it so much easier to coach and apply what you’ve got in your mind.”

When it comes to expectations, Bircham is keen to see his side challenge at the top end of the table and improve on last season’s fourth-place finish.

He said: “We want to finish as high as possible. We’ve got a squad that’s more than capable of doing good things in the league.

"It’s got to be better than last year so we’re looking to finish in the top three as a minimum.

"With the group of lads we’ve got and their attitude, we want to try and win it and that’s what our target is this year.

"The league looks a lot tougher on paper than it did last year and I’m sure every manager says that but it’s there for us and we’ve set it all up so hopefully this group can pull us through.”

Bircham added that the club’s fans also have a big part to play when it comes to the club reaching fulfilling its ambitions.

He said: “They’ve played a role in helping attract some of the players because playing in front of a big crowd is what a lot of footballers like to do.

"So it’s been easier recruiting with the attendances we’ve got – that’s probably what drew me to the club as well - so the supporters are vital to what we’re trying to do and we hope they come down in numbers.