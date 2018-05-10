Stevington lift the Britannia Cup

Stevington lifted the Britannia Cup with a 4-0 victory at Caldecote in front of 225 spectators at Kempston Rovers on Bank Holiday Monday.

Th eonly goal of the opening half came just seven minutes from the break when Caldecote defender Harry Elkin twice failed to clear his lines and allowed Keiran Souter to nip in and opening the scoring.

However the turning point of the game arrived in the 72nd minute when Caldecote were reduced to 10 men following a second yellow for Tom Wallace as, just three minutes later, Billy Roberts doubled Stevington’s lead with a rocket from 40 yards.

Caldecote’s heads were now dropping and it was no surprise to see William Pinney add to the scoreline in the 88th minute and Aaron Hewitt net a fourth some seven minutes into stoppage time. The lengthy stoppage time was due to a head injury to Caldecote’s Chris Richardson which in effect saw them play out the last 10 minutes with just nine men.

Wilstead Reserves followed up beating Henlow Reserves to the Divsiion Two runners-up spot by winning the Jubilee Cup against the same side on Friday.

Before a crowd of more than 150 the opening 90 minutes produced no goals and led to a penalty shoot-out. First up were Wilstead and into a 1-0 lead via Liam Philip before Henlow’s Chris Powell was to have his effort saved well on his near post by goalkeeper Frank Marshall.

Wilstead’s second effort from Gregory Turnball flew over to give Henlow hope but then James Campbell was to send the second Henlow straight into the arms of Marshall. Liam Fenton made it 2-0 and when Oliver Cattley crashed the third Henlow effort against the post it left Jamie Hall with the honour of stepping up to net the winner.

Totternhoe Reserves duly completed a league and cup double with another penalty victory, this time in the Centenary Cup final on Saturday. It was against Cranfield United Reserves who had ironically completed a league double over them.

United took the lead in the 38th minute via Joe Bygraves before the Totts levelled 13 minutes into the second period via Tom Howson to take the tie into a penalty shoot-out. With Totternoe going first after three kicks it was 3-3, The fourth kick from Totts Brayden Judge put them 4-3 ahead before a United miss from Jonny Lam duly allowed Adam Worthington to step up and net the winner.

Premier Division supported by Sportsform action saw runners-up AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College conclude their season with a 2-2 away draw at Wootton Blue Cross, Courtney Boughton and Gio Moscartitola netting their goals against home replies via Chris and Scott Harvey.

Ickwell & Old Warden climbed into fourth spot with a 4-1 victory at Stevington. Marko Tobdzic with a brace was joined on their scoresheet by Ashley Drummond and Connor Green against a lone home reply via James Bourke.

Crawley Green Reserves were gifted the three points when Sharnbrook failed to raise a side to travel into Luton to meet them.

The lone Division One supported by O’Neills action saw Shefford Town & Campton Reserves take their home winning run to four games with a 5-0 win over Riseley Sports. Ryan Lewis, Andrew Hayday, Sam King, Chris Clark and Adam Chambers all found the back of the net.

In Division Two Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves ensured they would finish fourth with an 11-1 home victory over AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves. Lorenzo Jordan led the way with four goals, Garry Russon and Carl Borromeo netting twice each and they were joined on the Rovers scoresheet by lone strikes from Dale Malciw, Kieran Day and Jake Cullum against a lone reply via Justin Muricroft.

Whilst the Houghton Athletic v Caldecote Reserves clash was abandoned with a 2-2 scoreline in place in the 81st minute. Nicky Albone and Oscar Smith were on the Caldecote scoresheet against Athletic replies via Gavin Watson and Petru Ciochina.

Division Three

In Division Three Harlington now know they will collect the silver medals despite ending the season being beaten 2-1 at home by Caldecote A. Roan Wedderburn netted their lone goal against Caldecote goals from Jack Stagg and Joe Rowley.

All this happened after Clifton were held to 2-2 home draw by Shefford Town & Campton A. Ross Donaldson and Kyle Davis netting the goals to ensure Clifton would remain unbeaten on home soil this season against Town strikes from Liam Chalkley and Alex Mitchell.

Elsewhere for Black Swan it was a 6-3 home victory over Wootton Village. Levi Yearwood with a brace was joined on the home scoresheet by Cathel Doherty, Corey Richards, Rhys Jean and Joe Carey against Village replies via Mohammed Aqueeb, Jason Churchill-Hall and Ross Milton.

Monday 7th May 2018.

On Monday the lone scheduled game top flight game Shefford Town & Campton v Crawley Green Reserves saw the visitors fail to raise a side and the league champions duly awarded the three points.

For Division Two champions Bedford Albion it was a 4-2 home victory over second place Wilstead Reserves. Three ahead at the break via a brace from Paul Babbington and a goal from Michael France they were pegged back to 3-1 just three minutes into the second period when Sean Harrod struck for the visitors. However France netted his second of the afternoon in the 72nd minute to restore the home lead to three goals at 4-1 before Ryan Davenport made it 4-2 three minutes from.

Elsewhere Caldecote Reserves were gifted the three points when Westoning failed to raise a side to meet them at Greenfield Road.

In Division Three for second place Harlington it was a 4-0 away win at Bedford Albion Reserves thanks to a brace of goals from Farrell Whitman and single strikes from Kyron Jackson and Roan Wedderburn. Fourth place Black Swan were the 3-1 winners at Flitwick Town A. Matt Byrne netting twice and Rhys Jean the once against a lone Town reply via Dave Keefe.