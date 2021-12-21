Three big away tests for Leighton Town over Christmas and New Year

Leighton Town manager Paul Bonham

Leighton Town supporters have three big games to look forward to over Christmas and into the New Year - the pandemic permitting.

The weekend’s game with Broadfields United was postponed because of covid in both squads - and in light of the situation it was also decided to cancel the club’s Christmas party.

But if their forthcoming fixtures can be played, all on the road, Leighton will take on Milton Keynes Irish on Tuesday 28th, Aylesbury Vale Dynamos on Monday 3rd and Risborough Rangers on Saturday 8th.

“They’re three tough games, all away from home, which brings its own challenges,” said manager Paul Bonham.

“MK Irish are a very talented side, Steve Bateman’s Aylesbury Vale Dynamos are unbeaten in six games and on a bit of a roll and Risborough, who’ve just reached their 50 league games unbeaten will be a really tough challenge.

“But we are more than capable of winning against all of them. Giving respect to our opponents, we have more than enough in our squad to give them all a good run for their money.”

Last Tuesday evening (14th) Leighton visited Ampthill Town – sitting third in Division One – in the Gladwish Challenge Trophy.

Leighton, second in the Premier division - came back from 3-0 down in just over half an hour, scoring two second-half goals by George Kerr, with an outstanding shot and Tom Bryant, but with too much to do couldn’t find an equaliser.

“In the first half Ampthill deserved to be three or four up, we knew they would be up for the game and they were excellent,” said Bonham.

“We made some individual errors and were punished.

“But in the second half we were a completely different team, we made a couple of quick changes which helped the attacking play and I couldn’t fault them, apart from we couldn’t get a third goal to take it to penalties.

“It was one of those banana skins, the players were frustrated, but lessons learned.”