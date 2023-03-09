Leighton Town continued a solid run of form with a 2-0 away win at Potton on Tuesday night.

A double from Leon Lobjoit and the return of two former players in Jordan Frederick and Louie Collier meant this game was a culmination of familiar themes old and new as Town moved second in the league.

The first-half was slow and was perhaps epitomised by the hosts making five changes at the break to try and force some life into the fixture.

That said, it didn’t pay off and Leighton took the lead through Lobjoit on 53 minutes. Archie McClelland kept the ball in play on the right before finding Lobjoit. The forward’s shot was straight at keeper Craig Foxall, but he could only flap it up and into his own net.

Leighton are back at Bell Close on Thursday night.

Travelling Town had their second goal on the 70th minute mark. The returning Louie Collier passed across the box to Lobjoit. He set himself nicely before firing through the bodies and picking out the top right corner superbly.

Inevitably, as Town saw this one out, Lobjoit captured the man of the match award for his efforts.

