Town extend unbeaten run to six as they brush Biggleswade United aside

Leighton Town pulled off the shock of the day on Saturday, humbling fifth place Biggleswade United 3-1 at Bell Close.

Town went into the game undefeated in six and as one of the SSML Premier Division’s form sides, but the prospect of high flying United did little to knock them off their stride as they controlled things, climbing to 11th spot.

Leighton Town vs Biggleswade United | Pic: Jane Russell

Despite being forced into an early change when Jay Caines was carried from the field with an ankle injury, neither Town nor United really made much impact in the opening 45 minutes.

The second half though would burst into life when Ross Adams forced Oliver Leslie into a good save just two minutes in, with Tom Wyant unable to convert.

Town would not have to wait long before breaking the deadlock. After winning the ball back, Adams squared to Kyle Faulkner who neatly slid the ball home.

Leighton then doubled their advantage midway through the half when Faulkner’s dummy opened up some space for him to beat Leslie for a second time, netting his third in two games.

United were back in it though when Adams put into his own net as United aimed a cross at the far post.

Faulkner nearly had his hat-trick when he glanced his header just wide, but Leighton finally put the game to bed with two minutes to go.

Adams again was involved, this time latching on to Faulkner’s flick, and though his effort was denied by Leslie, substitute Ollie Buckley tapped home.

Leighton are in action on Tuesday when they take their 2-1 lead into the second leg of the Bucks Charity Cup semi final against Aylesbury FC.