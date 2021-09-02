Two home games now as Leighton Town stay unbeaten in fifth spot

Danny Webb's 67th minute equaliser earned a point for Leighton Town against Ardley United on Saturday, after their hosts had scored in the 17th minute. It keeps Leighton unbeaten in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division, in fifth place with eight points from their opening four games.

Leighton Town beat Baldock Town 3-1 on Saturday, with two goals for Danny Webb and one from David Parkinson, to go with their opening day draw with Risborough Rangers and 3-2 win at New Salamis.

And after another bumper crowd on Saturday, manager Joe Sweeney took to Twitter to thank everyone for their support: “Massive thanks and appreciation from me and the lads to all @LeightonTownFC our 8th game in a row with over 250 in attendance, brilliant support from all,” he said.

Town were 2-0 up at half time and added a third just before the end, with their visitors scoring a late consolation in between.

Baldock are still seeking their first points of the campaign. By contrast Ardley, in sixth spot, are enjoying a good run so far.

At the weekend they beat Harefield United 3-0 and have also reached the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup after a replay with Royal Wootton Bassett Town.

The week ahead sees two games at Bell Close, with Leighton hosting Holmer Green on Saturday (4th) and Dunstable Town on Tuesday (7th) at 7.45pm.

