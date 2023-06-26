​Two more sign for Leighton Town

Gary Flinn has made several new signings since arriving at Bell Close.

Defender Finlay Brennan moves to Bell Close having been with Loughborough Students in the United Counties League Premier Division North since the summer of 2021.

Last season he made 41 appearances for the university side and scored 11 times.

The 21-year-old came through League Two side MK Dons` academy and captained the under-18s.

He featured for the first team in the EFL Trophy as well as having loan spells with two of Leighton’s new league rivals, Kempston Rovers and AFC Dunstable.

Also signing for Leighton is full-back Seb Simpson

The 30-year-old brings a wealth of experience to Gary Flinn’s squad.

He had re-joined Kempston Rovers in the summer of 2022 from Northern Premier Division One Midlands side Cambridge City having moved to City in November 2018 from the Walnut Boys.

His previous club was Bedford Town, and he also had a spell with Cranfield United.

The new faces add to the several signings new boss Flinn had made in previous weeks as he prepares for his first season as the Reds’ manager following his move from Newport Pagnell Town.

Vastly experienced midfielder Ben Farrell made the switch to Bell Close from league rivals and neighbours AFC Dunstable, while Alfie Powell, who captained Flinn’s former side Newport Pagnell to two FA Vase finals, has become another new signing, as has young goalkeeper Karl Daley.

Midfielder Charlie Pattison, who has a wealth of experience at step four and higher, is another new face, while Clinical striker Albie Hall has also signed, with an incredible record everywhere he has been in his career, with 45 goals in 32 games at Pitstone and 37 in 44 at Newport Pagnell.

Another ex-Newport Pagnell striker joining is Alfie Watkinson, who scored 26 goals last season.

Sam King has joined after impressing in recent seasons with Shefford Town & Campton, while experienced centre-half Lee Cooksey is another new addition.