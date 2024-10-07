Two out of two for Leighton Town

Leighton Town attack from a set piece in Saturday's win. Photo: Andrew Parker.

​Leighton Town secured their second successive win since the departure of former boss Gary Flinn as they overcame Northwood at the Freed Veneers Community Stadium on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having seen their game at Real Bedford called off during the week due to a waterlogged pitch, it meant it was a second home game in a row for the Reds as they aimed to build on the 3-0 win over Beaconsfield Town a week earlier.

And they did just that, securing a 2-0 success this time around that moved them on to eight points and up to 14th in the SPL Division One Central.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leighton, again under the tutelage of interim manager Guy Kefford, began well as Lynton Goss saw an early chance saved.

Connor Hunt then had to be alert at the other end to deny the visitors’ Jack Smith, not long after Northwood’s Ade Gbolahan had chipped just wide.

Jack Sayell headed wide for the hosts and then Louie Barrett cut inside and saw his shot saved, but Barrett wouldn’t be denied on 25 minutes when a throw from Luke Tingey was flicked on and Barrett arrived at the far post to net the opener.

Godlove Oppong had a couple of openings for Northwood that went too high and then wide respectively, before Leighton then scored their second right on half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goss and Sam King combined well before the latter’s cross found Barrett, who in turn teed up Pattison to fire home for a 2-0 lead at the break.

Gabi Ipanga-Mbambo forced a good save out of Hunt early in the second-half, while Oppong shot wide as Northwood tried to find a way back into the game.

Barrett then nearly got a third for Leighton but saw his shot come back off the post on the hour mark, before the hosts continued to create some good chances but without troubling the visiting goalkeeper.

Northwood too were unable to test Hunt further, a late free-kick over the top being the closest they’d come, and Leighton saw the game out to take another three points.

A tough test awaits this weekend as having faced a side in the relegation zone last week, this time they go to league leaders Hadley.

​