Unbeaten start for Leighton Town's new manager

Goal celebrations against Aylesbury Vale Dynamos

League leaders Leighton Town impressed new manager Paul Bonham with a 2-0 win over Aylesbury Vale Dynamos on Saturday, watched by a crowd of nearly 450.

But they could only manage a 1-1 draw at Creasey Park on Tuesday evening against struggling Dunstable Town, again watched by over 430.

Supporters will be hoping for three points at Holmer Green on Saturday, another team in the bottom six of the table.

Advice from new manager Paul Bonham

Captain Jordan Frederick put Leighton ahead after just ten minutes against Dynamos to lead 1-0 at half time.

But despite a dominant display and plenty of chances it wasn’t until the 85th minute that Ashton Campbell made sure of the three points.

Bonham’s unbeaten start sees Leighton in top spot in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division, on 31 points from 16 outings, but all the chasing teams have games in hand.

Closest rivals unbeaten Risborough Rangers - Bonham’s former club - who were successful in FA Vase action against Long Melford at the weekend, are on 30 points after 12 games.

Bonham, who was first team coach and assistant manager at Risborough Rangers, holds a UEFA ‘B’ coaching licence and has had significant coaching and managing experience at Aylesbury FC, Tring Athletic, Bedford Town and the Oxford United Football Academy.

Announcing his arrival at Bell Close last Thursday, a Leighton Town Executive Committee statement said:

“We warmly welcome Paul to our club and I am sure all the players, supporters and sponsors will get behind him as he works hard to rebuild our promotion drive.

“The field for the position was a strong one and the Executive Committee would like to thank all those who applied for demonstrating a keen interest in our club.

“James Heeps and Enzo Silvestre will remain on the First Team coaching and management team as well as carrying out their youth team roles and we thank them in advance for their continued commitment to our club.

“There is likely to be other additions in the coming weeks and months as we complete the restructure of our First Team management team.