Captain wins bragging rights in Leighton Buzzard Golf Club derby

Club Captain Simon Rossiter (left) is presented with the match trophy by his successor, Graham Freer.

With just weeks to go before he completes his two year stint as Captain of Leighton Buzzard golf club, Simon Rossiter secured “bragging rights” over his incoming successor with a narrow six-hole win in the annual clash of the golfing Titans.

Forty-six teams competed in the Captain-V-Vice Captain encounter, and it was former RAF helicopter pilot Simon who soared into an early lead, extinguishing the hopes of former Fire Service chief Graham with wins in the opening five matches.

And despite a spirited fightback by Freers’ gutsy golfers, Simon’s squad carded 34 holes to win by six, winning 12 matches to seven with four games halved.

Simon and Darran Valentine won the opening match against Graham and Tim Mitchell, followed by wins by Phil Eddy and Steve Richardson, Philip Spratt-Callaghan and Derek Shaw, Jamie Stone and Gregory White, Will Koch and Kevin Winchester, Ed Stephenson and Gary Bennett, Shane Bentley and Dean Oakley, Mike Francis and Dharm Naveen Diwaker, Richard Harris and Josh Banwell, Colin McLeod and Voja Savic, Mike Manning and Matthew Lowe and Daniel Waite and Peter Sheridan.

Vice Captain Graham, Buckinghamshire Fire Service’s Welfare Officer and who will be installed as Club Captain when Simon steps down in January, had wins recorded by Stuart McLeod and Ashley Garner, Alexis Panayiotou and Ian Woodman, Tony Brinded and Simon Thornton, Simon Stanway and Andy Tizzard, Steve Hammond and Christopher Figg and Will Sampson and Billy O’Neill.