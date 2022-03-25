Declan and Paul join Captain's Cup final qualifiers at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club

Immediate past captain Simon Rossiter presenting Declan Shannon with Henley Cup at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club

Just weeks after being presented with his first major golf trophy at Leighton Buzzard’s Plantation Road club, 51-year-old car dealership manager Declan Shannon has won his way through to the final of another, writes Stuart Oliver.

Declan, pictured being presented with the Henley Cup he won last autumn by Immediate Past Captain Simon Rossiter, teamed up with his fellow former Three Locks partner Paul Whiteman to win a weekend qualifier for the final of Leighton’s Captains’ Cup on Saturday, April 9.

Declan, 51, and Paul, who both joined the Leighton club three years ago, carded 40 points to beat Manny Barker and Steve Leng by a shot.