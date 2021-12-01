Edwards and Jeffery to represent Leighton Buzzard Golf Club in Daily Mail Foursomes knock-out stages

Leighton Buzzard Golf Club's Eddie Edwards and Colin Jeffery

Two Leighton Buzzard golfers dubbed “the deadly duo” for their achievements on the course served in Britain’s armed forces for more than 46 years, writes Stuart Oliver.

Eddie Edwards and Colin Jeffery have bagged two golfing trophies in less than two months and won the right to represent their Leighton Buzzard club in the regional finals of a national competition.

Hard on the heels of winning their home club’s Bunny Winter Trophy, catering manager Eddie, 60, who served in the RAF for 20 years, and Colin, 71, an Army officer for 26 years, beat 50 other pairs to win Leighton’s Daily Mail Foursomes qualifier, and will now represent the Plantation Road club in the national knock-out stages which start early next year.

They won the Leighton leg with a score of 68, a shot clear of runners-up Bryan Pratt and Tony Russell, who pipped Dharm Naveen Dwakar and Chris Hawkins on countback after both pairs carded scores of 69. And for good measure, in-form Eddie won Leighton’s October Medal with a nett 67, a shot clear of Paul Dowdeswell, with Colin finishing joint third with Paul Ellam, Will Sampson and Dean Oakley.