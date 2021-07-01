Even a broken leg can't stop Leighton Buzzard golfer from winning!

Lesley Brazier (right) receives the Buckmaster Salver from Ladies Captain Sandra Carter

Lesley Brazier (right) receives the Buckmaster Salver from Ladies Captain Sandra Carter

Still recovering from a leg break which left her in a plaster cast for six weeks, Lesley Brazier astounded playing colleagues at Leighton Buzzard golf club by carding a nett 73 to win the Ladies Buckmaster Salver competition.

The freak leg break whilst out walking in mid-March left former Ladies Captain Lesley housebound for weeks, but once the cast was removed, she quickly got back into golfing action.

And last week, Lesley beat nearly 40 club colleagues, including Ladies champion Rosalind Miles, with her nett 73, despite carding a double figure score on the 12th hole.

“I had a decent round before the 12th, and thought I had blown any chance of winning after that hole,” said Lesley, who had previously won the same trophy in 2004, and at the weekend, celebrated the birth of her sixth grandchild.

Rosalind finished runner-up with a nett 74, a shot clear of third placed Josie Sheridan. Other leading scores were:76 – Elaine Powell, Jackie Stimpson, Judith Ammon; 77 – Norma Stevens-Hack, Michelle Plummer; 78 - Lesley Bednarek, Carolyn Chamberlain, Judith Harper.

Another former Ladies Captain, Lynn Oliver, won the nine-hole competition with 16 points, a shot clear of Barbara Deacon, with Jane Parry finishing third.

Three players each carded 41 points in Leighton’s June Mid-week stableford competition – with the final placings determined by the number of points scored over the last nine holes.

Top spot went to Charlie Baines ahead of Mark Avery, with Howard Allen third. Other leading scores were: 40 pts – Andy Walton; 38pts – Tom Day; 37pts – Morley Smith, Alex Smith, Shaun Cavanagh; 36pts – Steve Richardson, Adrian Christy, Mike Turnock, Stephen Baines, Mike J Smith, Mark Reynolds, Phil Rickard, Christian Lester, John Waiting, Darran Valentine, Abe Plummer.

Leighton Seniors lost their first away match of the season, with only Steve Maddison and David Newby carding a win at Stowe’s new course, with Phil Rickard and Chris Chehade halving their match in a 3-1 defeat.

But the tables were turned 48 hours later with skipper Denis Leitch and Paul Johnson sharing the spoils in the opening match before wins by Leighton pairings Robbie John and Dave Sweetnam, Harry Adam and Paul Bishop, Graham Pellow and Chris Figg, Steve Shepherd and Ken Wilson and Andy Mcdonald and Derek Browning earned the host team a 5-0 win.