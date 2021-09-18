Four ladies challenge for Captain’s Day top spot at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club

Leighton ladies line up for the camera before teeing off on their Captain’s Day in last week’s soaring temperatures at the Plantation Road club

Nearing the end of her year-long term in office, Leighton Ladies Captain Sandra Carter celebrated her Captain’s Day with a 50-strong turnout, blistering hot day and four golfers each tieing for top spot, writes Stuart Oliver.

For after a near five-hour round in 29C heat, Elaine Powell, Barbara Healy, Marilyn Myatt and Angela Samuels all carded the same score of 35, leaving the final placings being determined on the points scored over the last nine holes.

And that was the order they finished, with Elaine taking top spot ahead of Barbara, with Marilyn finishing third ahead of Angela.

There was a four-way tie too with 34 points, Stephanie Howlett beating Leslie Brazier, Norma Stevens-Hack and Carolyn Chamberlain,

Madeline Jones had a red-letter day in the Ladies Chris Gretton trophy competition, winning with an impressive 49 points. Former Captain Patti Marriott finished runner-up beating Joanna Cox and Michelle Plummer on countback after all finished with 37 points, two clear of Barbara Healy.

Seniors Captain Denis Leitch and Chris Figg teamed up to get the old boys off to an impressive start in their annual match against Club Captain Simon Rossiter and Adrian Stephenson, and went two-up when Graham Pellow

and Paul Bishop won their clash against Dharm Naveen Diwakar and Will Koch. But Simon’s Club team won the following four rubbers , Chris O’Mahony and Christopher Read, Bryan Bateman, Martin Flynn and Darran Valentine and Steve Richardson and Roger Hughes securing victory.

Denis suffered a rare defeat against Whipsnade, his senior servicemen managing a single win by Andy Mcdonald and Terry Lingham and a half from Graham Pellow and Ian Rimmer to lose the two-leg tie 8-4.