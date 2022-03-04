Graham Freer and Darren Valentine topped 80 pairs to win Frank Clements trophy at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club
Long-time golfing pals scored 46 points to beat three other pairs by a single shot.
Long-time golfing pals Graham Freer and Darren Valentine teamed up to win Leighton Buzzard golf club’s Frank Clements trophy.
They were victorious by a point in a close competition that attracted 80 two-man teams, writes Stuart Oliver.
Club Captain Graham and Darren, who are pictured being presented with the trophy by Immediate Past Captain Simon Rossiter, scored 46 points to beat three other pairs by a single shot.
Howard Leonard and Mark Leng finished runners-up on countback, with Christian Lester and Alexis Panayiotou third ahead of Grant Tibbett and George Elford in the competition at the Plantation Road course.