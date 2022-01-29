Grand Prix win for Howard in his first year at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club

Grand Prix winner Howard Allen (right) receives his trophy from Immediate Past Captain Simon Rossiter at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club

Catering consultant Howard Allen has won one of Leighton Buzzard golf club’s most prestigious trophies in his first year as a member, writes Stuart Oliver.

The 54-year-old Midlander, who played golf as a teenager before work commitments and family life restricted his golf to social and corporate events , made Leighton Buzzard his first “home” club when he signed up in February last year.

In his first season at the Plantation Road club, he won the coveted Croxford Cup and has now added the club Grand Prix trophy for winning the competition in which points are awarded on a Formula 1 basis for top-ten finishes in club medal, stableford and other singles events.

Big-hitting Howard, who has played golf in almost a dozen six countries and on 60 of the top 100 links courses, started his season playing off a handicap of 23 and chipped off almost six shots with consistent performances which included carding 40 points in 12 Leighton Grand Prix qualifiers.

Runner-up was Colin Jeffery with 38 points scored in 13 events.

Third place went to George Elford with 36 points from 14 events and Mark Sandham was fourth with 35 points from 14 events.

Other leading finishers were: 5 – Ashley Garner, 34pts; 6 – Stephen Maddison, 32pts; 7 – David Miles, 31pts; 8 – David Nero and Steve Richardson, 29pts; 10 – Derek Ellam, 28pts.

Said Howard after being presented with the Grand Prix trophy by 2021 Club Captain Simon Rossiter: “I’ve found Leighton to be a very warm and sociable golf club and am delighted to have joined.