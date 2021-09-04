It's back to school for Damian after 20 years at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club

Damian Hill with Leighton Buzzard Golf Club captain Simon Rossiter

After almost 20 years’ service at Leighton Buzzard golf club, Events and Marketing supervisor Damian Hill is preparing for a new career – by going to university, writes Stuart Oliver.

Father-of-two Damian, who first began work for the 600-member Plantation Road club when the new clubhouse was opened in 1999, is to take a teaching degree to “fulfil a long-time ambition.”

Damian first joined the Club back as member of the bar team, helping with the setting up and opening of the current clubhouse.

After a brief spell away, he returned in 2002 and a year later he was appointed assistant Steward, and more recently, was appointed Events and Marketing Supervisor.

Damian had been planning for his return to university early on last year, but put them on hold when Covid struck.

Damian said: “I have spent many happy years working at the Club, and leave with so many fond memories.

“The decision to move on to pastures new has been a very difficult one as working at the Club is more than just a job, you are part of family and community.

“I’m sad to be leaving, but both my wife Tara and I feel the time is right.

“With both our boys grown and in successful careers, it’s time to follow my heart, take the risk and make the change whilst I’m still young enough to do so.”