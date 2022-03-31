Kevin wins Spencer Cup by a whisker at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club!

Seniors’ Captain Andrew Macdonald presents the Spencer Cup to winner Kevin O’Donoghue, with runner-up Geoff Allatt (left) and third-placed John Tarbox (right).

Bearded Kevin O’Donoghue is Leighton Buzzard golf club’s new Spencer Cup champion, winning the coveted trophy by a whisker!

The former Club Captain and ex-President carded 40 points along with veteran Geoff Allatt, but won on countback, scoring 19 of his points on the back nine holes, compared to Geoff’s 17.

Eighty-year-old retired rail chief Kevin, who had a one-shot handicap advantage over his 91-year-old opponent, scored points on all 18 holes, while Geoff lost shots on the 10th, taking four putts to complete the hole.

Neither Kevin, club Captain in 1993 and President in 2008-9, nor Geoff had previously won the Spencer Cup, which this year had a field of 56. Best scoring ‘newcomer’ was Graham Goodge with 33 points.

Ashley Garner won Leighton’s March medal with a nett 65, beating former Club Champion Ed Stephenson and Steve Tyas by four shots. Darren Alexander and Charlie Baines headed a chasing pack with nett 70s, a shot clear of Jason Brooks and Stuart Goodwin.

Ladies champion Rosalind Miles won the ladies March stableford with 35 points, one clear of Alison Shirville with Jackie Phelps third with 33 points. Jan Harries won the nine-hole competition with 18 points, a shot clear of Sandra Carter.

Latest qualifiers for Leighton’s Captain’s Cup final on April 9 are Mark Knight and Derek Shaw and Ed Stephenson and Stuart Goodwin.

Mark and Derek won the Saturday qualifier with 45 points, beating John Clavey and Ian Summerfield, while Ed and Stuart beat Neal Jarvis and Paul Reid on countback on the last three holes after both teams carded 44 points.