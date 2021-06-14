Leighton Buzzard Golf Club's Barbara Bradley wins Grannies' trophy for second time

Grannies Salver winner Barbara Bradley.

A club golf competition just for grandmothers has been won for a second time by a Leighton golfer still celebrating the birth of a lockdown grandson six months ago.

Barbara Bradley joined Leighton Buzzard’s Plantation Road club in 2014, and two years later. thanks to grand-daughters Molly and Marnie, won the coveted Grannies Salver donated to the club nearly 50 years ago by former Ladies Captain Connie Nash.

More than 30 grannies battled for the trophy last week – with Barbara winning for a second time with a nett 70, a shot clear of runner-up, retired nurse Oonagh Russell., with Virginia Gillett taking third place a shot clear of new member Madeline Jones.

“We had a grandson, Monty, join the family during the lockdown in January so I was really pleased to win the Salver for a second time,” said a delighted Barbara.

The stableford competition for non-grannies was won by Jill Nutkins with 35 ptss, a shot clear of Norma Stevens-Hack, with Stephanie Howlett pipping Judith Ammon for third place on countback after both finished with 31pts.

Nigel Barnes beat a field of 128 golfers to win Leighton’s latest Midweek Medal with a nett 66, two shots clear of Karl Hunter, Barry Nappin and Shaun Cavanagh.

Club Captain Simon Rossiter teamed up with Phil Coumbe to get Leighton off to a flying start in their first inter-club match at Aspley Guise, but with only Gary Bennett and Dharm Naveen Diwakar carding a win, Leighton went down 4-2, with David Hawkins and Ian Rimmer halving their match.

The tables were turned as Leighton notched a 4-2 win over Beds & County. Though skipper Simon had little luck in the opening match with John Brann, club colleagues David Evans and Trevor McAleese, Mike Turnock and David Roberts, Keith Edmunds and Dan Hill and vice Captain Graham Freer and Dharm Naveen Diwakar won to give Leighton their first inter-club scalp of the year..

Leighton Seniors clocked a 5-1 win over Silverstone with Keith Griffiths and Paul Bishop, David Newby and Steve Shepherd, David Woulds and Martin Flynn, Paul Johnson and Derek Browning and David Bishop and Martin Read cruising home with victories. Skipper Denis Leitch maintained his unbeaten record in gaining a half with Ken Wilson, while Andy Mcdonald and Mike Turnock also halved the final match.