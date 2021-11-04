Leighton Buzzard golfers Eddie and Colin into regional finals of national competition

Captain Keith Edmunds presents the Sandhouse Society Aggregate trophy to winner Colin Aitken

Deadly duo Eddie Edwards and Colin Jeffery have bagged a second golfing trophy in less than two months and won the right to represent their Leighton Buzzard club in the regional finals of a national competition, writes Stuart Oliver.

Hard on the heels of winning their home club’s Bunny Winter Trophy, Eddie and Colin beat 50 other pairs to win Leighton’s Daily Mail Foursomes qualifier, and will now represent the Plantation Road club in the national knock-out stages which start early next year.

They won the Leighton leg with a score of 68, a shot clear of runners-up Bryan Pratt and Tony Russell, who pipped Dharm Naveen Dwakar and Chris Hawkins on countback after both pairs carded scores of 69.

Rushmere trophy winner Phil Rickard

And for good measure, in-form Eddie won Leighton’s October Medal with a nett 67, a shot clear of Paul Dowdeswell, with Colin finishing joint third with Paul Ellam, Will Sampson and Dean Oakley.

Former mariner Phil Rickard played his first match as a member of the Rushmere Golfing Society at Hadley Wood last week – and beat 26 other players for The ‘Lane’ trophy.

Leighton golfer Phil, a former Sandhouse Series champion, carded 34 points to beat club colleague Trevor Stimpson by a shot with Godfrey Horsford third with 32 points. Leighton club President Brian Carter, who has nominatedTrevor to be his successor in January, took the nearest-the-pin prize.