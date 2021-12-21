Leighton Buzzard golfers get into the Christmas spirit

Leighton’s golfing seniors in festive spirit.

When it comes to celebrating Christmas, senior members of Leighton Buzzard’s Plantation Road golf club need little encouragement to let their hair down.

So when 70 of them turned out to play in the last club trophy competition of the year, there was even a prize for the player wearing the best Christmas jumper.

The winner was David Miles from the Elf and Safety department, pictured in the front centre of the group in a diminutive pose practising his magic powers normally put to good use on the Plantation Road course.

Barney Hallam winner David Evans (left) receives his trophy from retiring Seniors Captain Denis Leitch

They didn’t quite work for this David on this occasion as the Barney Hallam Christmas Cup members were playing for was won by David Evans with 38 points, adding the Autumn Bowl to his end-of-season collection after beating Martin Flynn in the final.

David was presented with the Barney Hallam Cup by Denis Leitch, his last official role before handing over to successor Andy Mcdonald. There was also a prize and trophy for Over 75s winner Ron Burgoyne.

Denis’s Christmas gesture was to donate £1,700 to Willen Hospice, where his late wife Jeanne died three years ago. The money was raised by club members who each donated £5 in a draw to play golf at Royal Troon next year; the auction of two Ryder Cup polo shirts and the proceeds from a book Denis published chronicling the life and achievements of his great grandfather, David Hutchison Leitch.

Mr Leitch was a highly successful amateur golfer in his native Scotland, winning competitions for his club and country. He was Captain of St Andrews golf club in 1912 at the age of 54, and died in 1935 at the age of 77.