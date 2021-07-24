Leighton club thanked for hosting schools regional golf competition

Paul Johnson presents the plaque to club captain Simon Rossiter

Leighton Buzzard golf club has been thanked for encouraging young people to take up and enjoy the sport by hosting the regional finals of the English Schools’ national competition at the Plantation Road club, writes Stuart Oliver.

Nearly 70 students from schools in seven South East counties to part on a rain-swept Friday last month, with 13-year-old Bedfordshire-based Roisin Scanlon winning the Under 18 girls title.

Roisin excelled at the National finals representing the South East, finishing third and winning a call-up to represent England against Wales in a schools international in August.

Pictured, Paul Johnson, a retired teacher and a major figure in Bedfordshire and South East schools golf for many years, presents a plaque to Leighton club Captain Simon Rossiter in appreciation of the club staging the South East championships.