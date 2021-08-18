Lynne takes trophy after two Leighton Buzzard golfers tie for top spot

Olive Wood trophy winner Lynne Newnham

A split-hair separated two ladies who tied for top spot for a much coveted trophy at Leighton Buzzard’s Plantation Road golf club, writes Stuart Oliver.

Lynne Newnham and Anne Tilbury had both celebrated success in other recent competitions, Lynne being the reigning Grannies Salver champion and Anne having won the Club’s Beck Trophy earlier in the year with a nett 65.

So when both carded 37 points to finish joint leaders for the Ladies Olive Wood trophy, top spot had to be decided by the best score over the last nine holes….with grandmother Lynne getting the verdict over retired hairdresser Anne.

An annual competition for former Captains of Leighton Buzzard golf club has been won by Yorkshireman John Preston with 37 points. John, pictured (right) receiving the trophy from Immediate Past Captain Robbie John, was Club Captain in 2012, succeeding David Hawkins, who was runner-up with 34 points. Both went on to be Presidents of the Plantation Road club, like third-placed 1993 Captain Kevin O’Donoghue, who finished with 33 points.

Former champion high-board diver Patti Marriott took third place with 36 points, one clear of Christine Robinson, Joanna Cox amd Josie Sheridan, with Angela Samuels and Carol Alexander heading a chasing pack with 34 points.

Michelle Plummer won the nine-hold competition with 24 points, with Margaret Browning finishing runner-up with 20 points, two clear of Janice Hintner.

Former Leighton club Captain John Bateman’s investment in new clubs paid off at Letchworth, winning the Rushmere Society Varley trophy with a 45 point haul, three points clear of club colleague Martyn Garrod who finished runner-up.

