Meet the new senior section captain at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club

Senior section skipper Andy Mcdonald.

ANDY AT THE HELM FOR LEIGHTON SENIORS…

Devon-born Andy Mcdonald is the new Captain of the Senior Section of Leighton Buzzard’s Plantation Road golf club where he has been a member for the past ten years.

Having started his working career as a plumbing and heating apprentice after completing his schooling in the Plymouth area, Andy later returned to college to study Building Management.

He moved to Hertfordshire in 1984 having been appointed Estates Services manager with the Health Service, and later became Estates Services manager for the Royal National Institute for the Deaf, managing their properties throughout the UK.

Andy had taken up golf at the age of 16, is a Past Captain of Chadwell Springs golf club near Hertford before moving to live in Toddington in 2012. He currently plays off a stroke index of 16.3.

Andy, who succeeds Scotsman Denis Leitch as Leighton Seniors Captain, has a busy schedule ahead of him, teeing off on March 8 against Leighton Ladies for the Barney Hallam trophy and two weeks later hosting the seniors Spencer Cup and starting a series of inter-club matches with a home fixture against local rivals Aspley Guise.

Says Andy: “We have a very strong seniors section at Leighton, and it’s a great privilege and honour to be appointed Captain. I’m very much looking forward to the season ahead.”

Leighton’s Captains’ Cup competition is now underway, with the winners of Saturday and Sunday qualifiers taking part in the final on April 8.

Club Vice Captain Tim Mitchell has already qualified with John McKay along with Simon Rose and Barry Witherden after high-scoring finishes.

Tim and John won the Saturday event on countback against David Embury and Stuart Goodwin after both pairs finished with 45 points, one clear of Andy Tizzard and Roger Hughes and Peter Sheridan and Simon Thornton.