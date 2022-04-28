Sylvia win's Leighton golf club's coveted Grannies' Salver

Sylvia Dell receives her trophy from Oonagh Russell

Twenty-four ladies with “blood line” grandchildren competed in the “Grannies Salver” event won by Sylvia Dell with an impressive nett 66 four years after the birth of the first of her four grandchildren, though she is step-grandmother to ten others.

Sylvia is pictured receiving the Salver from Ladies Vice Captain Oonagh Russell, who was runner-up with a nett 73, a shot clear of Rosalind Miles.