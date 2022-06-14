Trophies for county and club golfers at Leighton

Captain’s Day trophy winner Mark Vincent with Gill Mcdougall and club skipper Graham Freer.

Club competitions teed-off with Lesley Bednarek’s Lady Captain’s day being won by retired teacher Joanna Cox, beating Stephanie Howlett on countback after both finished with 41 points. Marilyn Myatt took third place with 40 points, a shot clear of Jane Tizzard. And there was a hole-in-one on Leighton’s 14h for Gillian Ladd who used a five-wood for her 150-yard ace.

There was a three-way tie at the top in Leighton’s Seniors' Tucker Cup on Wednesday with 69-year-old retired facilities manager David Miles winning his first major event since joining the Plantation Road club two years ago.

Placings were determined on countback over the last nine holes, David taking the title with 23 points of his 41 total to beat Keith Francis and Michael Birdseye. Club President Trevor Stimpson scored 40, along with Ian Rimmer, Robbie John and David Bishop.

Leighton Ladies preparing for their Captain’s Day with (front) Lesley Bednaretk and Vice Captain Oonagh Russell.

And more than 220 members took part in Graham Freer’s Captains’ Day on Saturday, with 59-year-old research and development director Mark Vincent carding 23 of his 40 points on the back nine holes to win by two shots from Craig Custance, with Tony Russell pipping Syd Pniewski for third place after both finished with 37 points along with Ed Stephenson and Graham Magill.

Presented with the Maurice Leslie Quaich by Gill Mcdougall donated in memory of her late father, Mark was quick to praise club professional Maurice Campbell for his coaching skills which had “turned his game around.”

There were nearest-the-pin prizes on Par 3 holes for Trevor Stimpson, Carl Mcdougall, Ian Hazell and Peter Myrants whose 160-yard tee shot on the 14th found the cup for his first hole-in one. Other prizes were won by Dan Waite, Lee Harnett and Charles Thompson.

A separate Ladies nine-hole competition was won by Joanna Cox with 24 points, a shot clear of Patti Marriott, with Anne Tilbury pipping Stephanie Howlett on countback with 20 points for third place. There were other prizes for Farida Cerosio, Patti Marriott and Oonagh Russell.

Leighton Buzzard hosted the Bedfordshire Seniors championship with home-club players featuring in the prizes. Pictured (left to right) are David Banwell whose gross 76 was the best score in the 60-64 age group; John Latimer who tied for the overall top slot with a gross 74, losing out on the extra-hole decider; Steve Boud whose 68 was the best nett score on the day and Mark Sandham, best nett runner-up with 70.

But the big winner of the week was charity, with Club Captain and former fire-fighter Freer and colleagues raising £11,000 for the Milton Keynes based charity Emily’s Star, which supports children with life-threatening illnesses.

Said Graham: “The charity does a great job supporting families at difficult times, and we are humbled with the generosity of our members to help families in need.”

And on Sunday evening Club Vice Captain Tim Mitchell announced that subject to confirmation by members, Canal and River Trust chief investment officer Stuart Mills,54, will succeed him as Club Vice Captain next year to be Club Captain in 2024.