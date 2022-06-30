Trophies for Leighton Buzzard golfers Liz Bagshaw and Mark Vincent

Liz, who is no stranger to winning trophies at the Plantation Road club of which she was Ladies Captain in 2010, won the Ladies Buckmaster Salver with a nett 74, beating two other former Captains by two shots.
Lynn Oliver was runner-up on countback, from former Ladies champion Rosalind Miles.
Other leading scores were: 77 – Jane Tizzard and Oonagh Russell; 78 – Joanna Cox, Christine Purkiss, Sandra Bellis, Christine Robinson, while Pam Stannard won the 9-hole competition with 21 points, beating Michelle Payne on countback, with Barbara Healy pipping Virginia Gillett for third place.
Research and development director Mark Vincent has hit top form since investing time on the practice area with club professional Maurice Campbell. Just weeks after topping the table on Graham Freer’s Captains’ Day with a 40 point haul, 59-year-old Mark carded 42 points at West Herts, winning the Sandhouse Society Beefeater Trophy by a shot and adding a nearest-the-pin prize for his ‘blind’ shot on the 160-yard Par 3 16th. Retired Heath and Reach based vision technician Billy O’Neill was runner-up with 41 points.
Golf club communications director Stuart Mcleod won Leighton’s June Medal with an impressive nett 67, two shots clear of runner-up Stephen Boud, with Jack Jones taking third place on countback. Lee Ashberry, Paul Dowdeswell, Mark Knight, Tony Brinded and Richard Winchester headed a chasing 90-strong pack with nett 70s.