Leighton Buzzard Canoe Club paddler makes international debut

He will be representing Great Britain again in September
By Paul StenningContributor
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 10:43 BST

A kayaker from Leighton Buzzard has made his international debut racing for Great Britain.

Jack Rayment competed in the U23 & Junior Sprint Canoe World Championships. A total of 70 nations competed in Auronzo, Italy during the first week of July and Jack was one of 20 athletes selected to represent Great Britain. He competed in the U18 Men's K4 500m event.

His team raced well, progressing through the heat stages, knocking a second off their race time in the semi-final to secure a position in the B final. Reaching a B final for his first year in the U18 age category is a great achievement, and their performance in the final earned them the ranking of 17th in the World for K4 Men’s 500m.

Jack Rayment pictured far left.
Jack Rayment pictured far left.
Jack will continue his international racing when he represents Great Britain in the under 17 categories at the Olympic Hopes Regatta in Poznan, Poland between September 7 and 9.

