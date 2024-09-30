Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leighton Buzzard RFC delivered a commanding performance on Saturday, overwhelming Deeping RFC with an 86-12 victory in a match that saw them score 14 tries and convert eight.

The visitors’ dominance was evident from the outset. Despite controlling the opening minutes it was Leighton who went over the line after five minutes with player coach Ollie Taylor taking the first points.

This was followed minutes later by captain James Brett who scored the first of his three tries.

The visiting forward pack laid a solid platform, while Leighton backs showed clinical finishing. Deeping struggled to contain the intensity and pace of their opponents, with Leighton Buzzard’s set-piece work and offloads proving too much to handle.

James Brett scored three tries in Leighton Buzzard's emphatic win.

The half-time whistle came as a relief for Deeping, but the damage had already been done. Further tries from Julien Gallie, Kian Kelly, Jack Cullen, Ross Bevan and another try from Brett, along with four conversions, made up the scoring in the first half and Leighton Buzzard went into the break leading 48-0.

The second half saw much of the same, though Deeping managed to find some resolve, battling hard to break down the Leighton Buzzard defence.

Their efforts were rewarded with two tries, one with the last play of the game, offering some consolation amidst the visitors' continued onslaught.

However, Leighton Buzzard never took their foot off the gas more tries from Taylor (2), Matt Bloxham (2) Brett, Kelly and Harris. Cullen converted five of the afternoon’s tries, with Brett converting three.

Despite Deeping RFC's spirited attempts to regain control of the game, Leighton Buzzard’s combination of structured play and flair was too much to overcome.

Their ruthless efficiency in converting eight of their 14 tries compounded Deeping’s woes as the visitors surged further ahead.

Deeping RFC's two second-half tries showed flashes of resilience and pride, but the match belonged entirely to Leighton Buzzard, whose strength and precision left little room for error.

Leighton Buzzard will take plenty of confidence from this impressive victory.

Next week Buzzards take on an Oundle development team before a top of the table clash on the 12th October against Rugby Lions at Leighton Buzzard.