Leighton Buzzard fighter to make first defence of OKTAGON flyweight title

Sam Creasey defends his OKTAGON flyweight title against Beno Adamia in Třinec on February 22nd

Sam Creasey is set to make the first defence of his OKTAGON flyweight title against Beno Adamia on February 22nd in Třinec.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He defeated Aaron Aby over five rounds when they met in Birmingham back in April, becoming the first English champion in the organisation’s history.

Creasey, who fights out of Elite Training Centre in Leighton Buzzard, will take on Adamia in Czech Republic’s, Třinec, and certainly has his hands full.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old has won his first two fights under the OKTAGON banner and is the training partner of former featherweight champion Mate Sanikidze.

Prior to joining Europe’s elite MMA promotion, Adamia suffered a hand injury during a bare knuckle boxing event in his home city of Tbilisi in Georgia.

While Creasey will certainly know he is in a fight, the Brit will be feeling more than confident of defending his 125-lbs strap after a dominant display against former foe Aby to clinch the vacant title.

‘Urai’ sealed the victory with a complete mixed martial arts performance on the night and made history by becoming the first English fighter to hold OKTAGON gold.

Elsewhere on the card, hometown hero and former OKTAGON MMA welterweight World Champion, David Kozma will face Robert Pukac in the co-main event.