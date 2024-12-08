Leighton Buzzard maintain 100 per cent record with emphatic win

Leighton Buzzard extended their lead at the top of Midlands Counties 3 East (South) to ten points with a convincing win in unique circumstances.

​Opponents Sileby Town could not field a full team so under RFU “Game-On” protocols, a ten-a-side match of 40 minutes was played - an unusual spectacle for the crowd brave enough to watch in driving rain and strong winds.

The extra space created by the reduced numbers allowed Buzzards to show their speed and space awareness.

Leighton quickly established a 14-0 lead with tries from Tom Maynard and Callum Creber, both converted by James Brett.

Sileby did reduce the deficit to 14-5 with an excellent try scored by Buzzard winger Jamie West, who had been loaned to the visitors to help with their numbers.

Leighton responded with tries from Jack Cullen and Maynard, the second of these following an excellent break from Matt Bloxham. With one successful conversion by Brett, Buzzards led 26-5.

This remained the score to half time although Cullen could have added a further score, but having run the length of the pitch he knocked the ball on as he tried to ground it.

Although the weather conditions continued to deteriorate during the second half, Buzzards showed good handling and a professional attitude in scoring three further tries through George Ballard, Wills Messum and Bloxham.

Brett converted two of the second-half tries to leave the final score 45-5 as players and crowd gratefully headed for the warmth and dryness of the clubhouse.

Huge credit has to go to the Sileby players who made the journey from Leicestershire in dire conditions to ensure a game could be played.

Halfway through the season Leighton have played all the teams in the league and this weekend travel to Aylestone Athletic.

