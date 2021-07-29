Leighton Buzzard tennis club improvements make fantastic facility

.

Members of Leighton Buzzard Tennis Club have witnessed a huge transformation in the facilities offered to them , with improvements to the courts and clubhouse.

Some of the members themselves and a hard-working and enthusiastic committee have helped to bring about these changes.

The first weekend of December 2020 saw the first outdoor improvements begin. The long line of old pine trees between the car park and the perimeter of the tennis courts which were starting to die off were removed by club members and a new fence erected.

Tennis balls were regularly lost in them and there was a danger that the roots would affect the level of courts 1 and 2.

Club chairman Bob Kempster organised the work with the help of the committee and several members, proving a force to be reckoned with!

A group of members were responsible for litter-picking and general tidying, with refreshments supplied by other members of the committee.

The new year saw a partnership between the tennis and cricket club to improve the changing facilities and toilets, and they can now feel proud of their facilities, especially when opposing teams visit.

The latest new development for the tennis club has come in the form of changing the old hard courts 3 and 4 and having them re-surfaced in the popular Tiger Turf.

This has entailed a six month project from start to finish. After close scrutiny of club finances and the receipt of a £5,000 loan from Beds LTA, suddenly the dream became a reality.

Now when players enter the club through the gate, the impact of four high quality Tiger Turf courts greet them.

The club are proud that this is a fantastic facility for the town. Members can now book and play on four high quality courts and matches can now be more easily arranged with other clubs.

Although they have over 100 members already, it is hoped that more people will take up the opportunity of joining the tennis club.

It maybe that people have not played for a long time or are new to the sport or have a child interested in playing. Everyone is welcome.

To find out more about joining call Petula Workman on 07962806488 or for coaching and what is availble for children contact Ross Neary on 07772630494.