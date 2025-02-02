Leighton Buzzards extend league lead with convincing victory

Ash Walsh scoring one of his two tries

Leighton Buzzard extended their lead at the top of Midland County 3 East (South) league with a convincing 61-12 victory at Stamford College Old Boys (SCOB).

​Despite the margin of victory, SCOB, with their large pack and brave defence, remained competitive throughout, although Buzzards’ speed and power proved decisive.

Dominating the early possession, it took Buzzards five minutes to open the scoring. The decisive break was made by George Rabbitt who passed to captain James Brett who scored under the posts. Brett converted his own try for a 7-0 lead.

Ash Walsh, who along with the excellent Arlo Union was prominent in open play, then scored an excellent team try after 12 minutes. Fifteen minutes later a further long-range team try was scored by Tom Maynard.

With conversions by Brett and Ollie Taylor, Buzzards led 21-0. Between these two tries, SCOB came very close to scoring – Brett making a last-ditch tackle but receiving a yellow card for not retreating following a penalty.

If SCOB were unlucky not to score earlier, there was an element of good fortune in their try which came after 30 minutes. The referee was unsighted, missing the knock-on immediately before they crashed over - cutting the deficit to 21-5.

Leighton responded with two tries from back-row forwards Walsh and Matt Bloxham, both converted by Brett to make the half time score 35-5.

The second half started well for Buzzards. With the game becoming more open, athletic strong running resulted in tries for Callum Creber and Brett – with one of these converted by Brett, the score was 47-5.

However, following these scores Buzzards play became more disjointed. This was not helped by a high penalty count, but also credit to SCOB who battled gamely, scoring their second try midway through the half to make it 47-12.

Leighton regained their focus in the last ten minutes, scoring two further long range tries. Firstly, Walsh made the decisive break for Creber to score, and then Kian Kelly provided the opening for Nick Englebrecht to touch down. Brett added the conversions to make the final score 61-12.

This weekend Buzzards travel to second-placed Rugby Lions.