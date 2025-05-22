Linslade Crusaders Swimming Club perform at ASA East Regional Championship

Group Picture was taken at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre Mentmore Road Leighton Buzzard LU7 2AF - LCSC Linslade Crusaders Swimming Club Home Pool Name From Top Left : Adrian Smith (Head Coach), Bethany, Abi, Mia, Chloe M, Billy M, Max, Alex Name from bottom Left: Charlotte, David, Tia, Cameron, Chloe B, Lauren, Elissa

Swimmers you are amazing, your hard work and commitment resulting qualifying in Regional entry time. and you have inspired all your swim team as well as swimmers in the community. Swim England East Region Long Course Championships take place on 3 weekends: 1st weekend - 28th to 30th March and 2nd weekend - 3rd to 5th May and 3rd weekend - 9th to 11th May 2025

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We would like to say a massive well done to: Billy M, Bethany, Max, Alex, Abi, Charlotte, Elissa, Chloe M, David, Cameron, Lauren, Tia, Mia, Chloe B. Over the past few weekends it has been amazing to see our swimmers compete in an array of different events of all distances and strokes.

It was lovely to see Elissa competing in both the 800m and 1500m along with Charlotte competing in the 1500m. We had a total of 10 finals over the weekends which is a massive achievement for our swimmers. It was lovely to see the children we have coached enjoying their swimming and succeeding, continuing their swimming journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We would like to say a big thank you to Adrian for giving up his weekends to support our swimmers allowing them to succeed at this high level. At Linslade Crusaders our coaching team gave support and excellent training program, these enable our swimmers to compete at the highest level they can. Well done everyone!!