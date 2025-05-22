Linslade Crusaders Swimming Club perform at ASA East Regional Championship
We would like to say a massive well done to: Billy M, Bethany, Max, Alex, Abi, Charlotte, Elissa, Chloe M, David, Cameron, Lauren, Tia, Mia, Chloe B. Over the past few weekends it has been amazing to see our swimmers compete in an array of different events of all distances and strokes.
It was lovely to see Elissa competing in both the 800m and 1500m along with Charlotte competing in the 1500m. We had a total of 10 finals over the weekends which is a massive achievement for our swimmers. It was lovely to see the children we have coached enjoying their swimming and succeeding, continuing their swimming journey.
We would like to say a big thank you to Adrian for giving up his weekends to support our swimmers allowing them to succeed at this high level. At Linslade Crusaders our coaching team gave support and excellent training program, these enable our swimmers to compete at the highest level they can. Well done everyone!!