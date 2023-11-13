New kit for 'Yes We Can' footballers thanks to Rotary and Leighton Park Rangers FC

Rotary “ Yes We Can” and new Football partners Leighton Park Rangers FC introduced their fantastic new kit under the floodlights at a recent training session and were also able to give the Inclusion players a taste of professional training equipment thanks to Mark Longman and Encore Football.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Working with Leighton Park Rangers FC, the Rotary " Yes We Can" program has been able to strengthen and enhance its inclusive football provision.

Whether it's the junior Ravens or the adult Buzzards those with a disability can either play just for fun or make themselves available to play in the BOBi League tournaments which take place seven times a year.

Richard Johnson OBE Rotary " Yes We Can" Team Leader said.

New Kit

Advertisement

Advertisement

" We have been really fortunate to partner with Leighton Park Rangers to create a really strong inclusion football program for Leighton Linslade and the the wider South West Bedfordshire area. Just to witness thirty plus participants in their fantastic new kit training under lights with the extra offering of the unique Encore Football equipment was truly inspirational