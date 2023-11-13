New kit for 'Yes We Can' footballers thanks to Rotary and Leighton Park Rangers FC
Working with Leighton Park Rangers FC, the Rotary " Yes We Can" program has been able to strengthen and enhance its inclusive football provision.
Whether it's the junior Ravens or the adult Buzzards those with a disability can either play just for fun or make themselves available to play in the BOBi League tournaments which take place seven times a year.
Richard Johnson OBE Rotary " Yes We Can" Team Leader said.
" We have been really fortunate to partner with Leighton Park Rangers to create a really strong inclusion football program for Leighton Linslade and the the wider South West Bedfordshire area. Just to witness thirty plus participants in their fantastic new kit training under lights with the extra offering of the unique Encore Football equipment was truly inspirational
Rotary/ Yes We Can and Leighton Park Rangers are always looking for those who might be interested in coaching/helping with the Inclusion Football program. If you are interested in football and being part of something truly inspirational why not contact Leighton Park Rangers FC via https://leightonparkrangers.com/ or Rotary at [email protected].