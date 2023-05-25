News you can trust since 1861
Angela returns to win Rosewear Bowl

​Former Leighton Buzzard golf club ladies captain Angela Samuels returned from a sunshine holiday break to win one of the biggest pieces of silverware in the trophy cabinet at the Plantation Road club.
By Stuart Oliver
Published 25th May 2023, 11:10 BST- 2 min read
Leighton Ladies Captain Oonagh Russell presents the Rosewear Bowl to winner Angela Samuels.Leighton Ladies Captain Oonagh Russell presents the Rosewear Bowl to winner Angela Samuels.
Leighton Ladies Captain Oonagh Russell presents the Rosewear Bowl to winner Angela Samuels.

​No stranger to winning in her 37 years as a Leighton member, Angela won the coveted Ladies Rosewear Bowl after carding 35 points, with long-time friend Jackie Phelps pipping Anne Tilbury on countback after they both finished with 33 points.

“I’ve not won a singles event for some years, so it was a relief to get back into winning ways,” said Angela.

The Ladies nine-hole competition was won by Jane Parry with 16 points, with Gill Ladd runner-up.

Leighton Ladies opened their inter-club Shield account with a 5-2 win over Beds & County, but then lost 5-1 against Pavenham.

*Big-hitting Chris Chehade beat more than 100 club colleagues to win Leighton’s May Medal – thanks to a tie-breaking better score on the last nine holes.

Chris, Jon Dunning and Callum Connew all finished with nett 67 scores, with 18-handicapper Chris claiming top spot taking just 40 shots on the back nine holes; eight-handicapper Jon was runner-up despite hitting five pars on his way back to the club house, and Callum, playing off a handicap of 14, had to be content with third having been in the driving seat on the home straight before carding an eight on the last hole.

*Vito Pasqualiccho can expect a handicap cut after carding 44 points to win Leighton’s Midweek Medal, the Division Two golfer winning top overall by a three shot margin.

Tom Light was the top Division One finisher with 40 points, a shot clear of brother Simon, while Joe Berry was Division Two runner-up with 40 point, with s David Nero third with 39 points.

*Get in touch with us and tell us about your sports news so we can include details in print and/or online at www.leightonbuzzardonline.co.uk.

Simply e-mail [email protected] with reports, stories and pictures of your exploits and we’ll include where possible.

Related topics:Leighton Buzzard