Leighton Ladies Captain Oonagh Russell presents the Rosewear Bowl to winner Angela Samuels.

​No stranger to winning in her 37 years as a Leighton member, Angela won the coveted Ladies Rosewear Bowl after carding 35 points, with long-time friend Jackie Phelps pipping Anne Tilbury on countback after they both finished with 33 points.

“I’ve not won a singles event for some years, so it was a relief to get back into winning ways,” said Angela.

The Ladies nine-hole competition was won by Jane Parry with 16 points, with Gill Ladd runner-up.

Leighton Ladies opened their inter-club Shield account with a 5-2 win over Beds & County, but then lost 5-1 against Pavenham.

*Big-hitting Chris Chehade beat more than 100 club colleagues to win Leighton’s May Medal – thanks to a tie-breaking better score on the last nine holes.

Chris, Jon Dunning and Callum Connew all finished with nett 67 scores, with 18-handicapper Chris claiming top spot taking just 40 shots on the back nine holes; eight-handicapper Jon was runner-up despite hitting five pars on his way back to the club house, and Callum, playing off a handicap of 14, had to be content with third having been in the driving seat on the home straight before carding an eight on the last hole.

*Vito Pasqualiccho can expect a handicap cut after carding 44 points to win Leighton’s Midweek Medal, the Division Two golfer winning top overall by a three shot margin.

Tom Light was the top Division One finisher with 40 points, a shot clear of brother Simon, while Joe Berry was Division Two runner-up with 40 point, with s David Nero third with 39 points.

