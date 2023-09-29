News you can trust since 1861
Avril flies high at Leighton Golf Club

Former flight attendant Avril Simpson is flying high in the sport she loves – winning two golf competitions in the space of three days.
By Stuart Oliver
Published 29th Sep 2023, 10:42 BST- 2 min read
Double winner Avril Simpson.

Avril topped the table in Leighton Ladies Kate Wright Cup and 48 hours later, was top ladies scorer in the Plum Duffs charity day on the same Plantation Road course in an event which raised £5,900 for a home-town charity.

Two players tied for the top spot in the competition in memory of the late Kate Wright, with Avril beating Marilyn Myatt on countback after both carded nett scores of 73, with Sommer Chan third a shot behind.

But Avril was clear winner on Thursday’s charity event, carding 39 points to beat Ladies Captain Oonagh Russell by six shots.

* Neil Simonite won Leighton’s September stableford, beating Andrew Targell on countback after both scored 45 points. Robert McGregor was third beating Stuart McLeod on countback after both carded 44 points, a shot clear of Charlie Baines.

* Christian Lester won Saturday’s monthly stableford with 43 p;oints, a shot clear of Martin Lazell and Steve Giles, with Simon Thornton and Neil Laming heading a chasing pack with 41 points.

* Leighton Seniors are nearing the end of the competition in fine style.

They beat the Club team 5-3 with wins by Tim Martin and Peter Myrants, Shane Bentley and Danny Nairne, Steve Hammond and Steve Paine, Phil Rickard and Graham Pellow, and Steve Boud and Steve Richardson.

*They went on to beat Stowe Seniors 6-2 with wins by Robbie John and Ron Burgoyne, Harry Adam and Steve Paine, Terry Wright and Paul Morgan, Nigel Chapman and Keith Griffiths and Martin Broadley and Ian Summerfield.

* They beat Brockett Hall 4.5 to 3.5, with wins by Harry Adam and Geoff Nunn, Graham Robinson and David Sweetnam and John Clavey and Graham Pellow,with halves by Danny Nairne and Duncan Smith, Martin Broadley and Ian Rimmer and Chris Figg and Terry Churchill.