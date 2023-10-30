​Banwell brothers into national final

​​Heath and Reach-based golfing brothers Josh and Oliver Banwell have qualified for the regional final of a major national golf competition.

The latest from Leighton Buzzard Golf Club.

They topped the table in the Leighton Buzzard club qualifier in the Daily Mail national foursomes competition, beating John McKay and Jamie Stone on countback over the last nine holes after both pairs completed the course with scores of 67.0.

John Brawn and Phil Coumbe were third with a nett 71.0, a shot clear of Mark Hammond and Mark Wright and Stephen Boud and Barry Kent.

Josh and Oliver will now represent Leighton Buzzard Golf Club in the regional stage of the competition, with a win progressing them to other clubs in the country.

Former ladies captain Jackie Phelps won Leighton’s October stableford with a 36 point haul.

She finished a shot clear of Sandra Bellis with Division One challenger Lynn Newnham finishing in third place with 34 points, two clear of Ladies triple champion Ros Miles and Malgozata Shaw.

Ex-captain Lynn Oliver won the nine-hole competition with 15 points, beating Barbara Healy on countback.

Meanwhile, after 12 years as treasurer of the Leighton club, Phil Whitecross has decided to stand down at the end of the year, with his successor formally appointed at the club annual meeting in January.