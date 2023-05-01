Banwell wins Beck Trophy at Leighton Buzzard GC

It's been a busy time at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club.

Banwell, 26, won the Beck Trophy with a nett 67, beating Mark Vincent by two shots, with Len Neal third a shot adrift.

Vincent was in the driving seat, but two double birdies on his last three holes left the door open for Banwell to complete his last nine holes in a nett 35.

Other leading scores were: 71- Dean Oakley; 72 – Mark Knight; 73 – Stuart McLeod, Harry Farmer; 74 – Sommer Chan; 76 – John David.

*Matt Sale and Daniel Waite are Leighton’s new Frank Clements Trophy champions. They carded a nett 48 to beat Martyn Flynn and Mark Sandham by a shot, with Darren Alexander and Kamil Shah, Mike Francis and Simon Rossiter, Charlie McNally and Howard Allen and Josh Banwell and Nick Tingey in a chasing pack with a nett 44.

*Alex and Mark Sandham were top qualifiers in Leighton’s Denis Jordan foursomes event with 41 points, a shot clear of Andrew Mcdonald and Chris Yirrell, with David Banwell and David Hanley, Oliver Banwell and Trevor Stone and Manny Barker and Philip Spratt-Callaghan heading a chasing pack who meet 15 pairs and last years’ winners who will play-off in the final.

*Maggie Shaw was top scorer in Leighton Ladies monthly stableford with 37 points, four clear of Barbara Rickard with Sandra Bellis third in the Division Two table. Division One winner was Gill McDougall with 28 points, a shot clear of Ros Miles and Liz Bagshaw. Sue Preston topped Division Three with 29 points, a shot clear of Barbara Bradley and Elaine Powell, with Sylvia Dell winning the nine-hole competition with 17 points.

