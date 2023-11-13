​Barbara is new ladies captain at Leighton Buzzard

​The 100-strong ladies section of Leighton Buzzard Golf Club gets a new captain today (Tuesday) with Barbara Rickard succeeding Oonagh Russell after her successful 12-month stint in office.

Hull-born Barbara, a retired hairdresser and member of the Leighton club for 14 years, lived in Aberdeen for 16 years with husband Phil who is also a member of the Plantation Road club and the new secretary of the Leighton-based Sandhouse Golf society.

Barbara will begin her year in office with the traditional drive-in organised by her Vice Captain Stephanie Howlett, followed by a golf competition.

*Terry Churchill won last Wednesday’s Midweek turkey stableford with 39 points, a shot clear of runner-up Mark Sandham, with Nigel Barnes beating David Roberts for third place on countback after both finished with 37 points.

*Steve Giles finished the competitive season with two trophies. He won the club stableford competition played over six summer months with the best two scores out six qualifying rounds netting him 82 points, one clear of runner-up Stuart McLeod, who pipped Christian Lester for the runners-up spot on countback after both finished with 81 points, a shot clear of Robert McGregor, Thomas Light and Alex Smith.

*Steve also won the Grovebury medal for the best two qualifying scores, carding a nett 133 to beat Callum Connew by four shots, with Robert Cross beating Ashley Garner and John Preston for third placed on countback after the trio all finished with a nett 138.

* Leighton’s Stanbridge Salver, won by the player with the best gross score over qualifying medal rounds is to be presented to Gregory White who has won with a gross 234, two shots clear of runner-up James Pratt, with Jamie Stone third with 238, four shots clear of Jason Brooks.

*Club Handicap champion Dharm Naveen Diwakar is Leighton’s new Grand Prix winner . He finished with 57 points awarded for top-ten finishes in male single qualifiers, seven points clear of runner-up Simon Light, with Mark Sandham heading a chasing pack with 41 points.

*Neil Laming is the new holder of Leighton’s Groves trophy, beating Ryan Connew in the semi-final before getting the better of Peter Sheridan in the final.