Barker best in Rushmere Parkrun and ten-year-old is fastest female

Scott Barker was the winner of Saturday’s Rushmere Parkrun.

The 30-34 age-group runner clocked a new personal best of 18:46, taking part in his seventh event around the course.

There were also PBs for Richard Browning (VM 45-49), who was second in 18:57 and James Major (VM 40-44), third in 19:30.

This week 135 people ran, jogged and walked the woodland course, of whom 18 were first timers and 33 recorded new PBs, with 16 clubs represented.

The event was made possible by 17 volunteers.

Newcomer Jessica Senior (JW10) was first female and first junior in 22.25 for 12th overall.

Eddie Cook (JM11-14)was second for the juniors in a PB of 22.29, in 14th.

Kimberley Biggs (SW 25-29) of Eastleigh RC was second female and 15th overall in 22.41, also on her Rushmere debut.

In 31st newcomer Emma Wells (V45-49) was third female in 24.48.

Charlie Wells (JM11-14) was third junior in 49th overall in a new PB of 26.54.