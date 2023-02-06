​Buzzards beaten at Kettering as good run of form ends

Leighton Buzzard were beaten at Kettering.

​Having controlled the first half and gained a deserved lead by half-time, they allowed the apparently inspired home team to score 20 second-half points without reply.

Despite Leighton having not conceded a try in their last two league games, it took the home side only five minutes to breach the Buzzards defence with a score in the corner, unconverted.

This initial setback seemed to spur Leighton who responded with Mike Robert scoring after good work by Ollie Taylor, James Brett converting before putting a penalty attempt wide soon afterwards.

However, pressure was beginning to tell and with ten minutes left of the half, captain Owen Forsythe drove over for a deserved second try, Brett again converting.

Whatever was said at half-time, Kettering were appeared a different side in the second half. A penalty reduced the arrears and then a converted try in the corner put them 15-14 ahead.

Buzzards discipline was now causing problems as the penalty count rose and Kettering soon drove over again, the conversion and another penalty extending the lead to 25-14.

Try as they did, Buzzards seemed strangely unable to raise their game and, whilst they had opportunities, they rarely threatened the line.