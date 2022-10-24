Buzzards fall just short in defeat to Old Scouts

Tom Winch goes over for one of his tries against Northampton Old Scouts. Photo by Steve Draper.

There was frustration that, whilst they showed ability and were competitive against one of the league’s top sides, they lacked consistency, with an apparent lack of confidence leading to poor decision-making.

Old Scouts gained territorial control early on and drove over from close range to lead 5-0 after 14 minutes.

Buzzards then had several opportunities to score, thwarted by knock-ons or poor handling. They also had an easy chance to reduce the lead from a penalty in front of the posts but chose to tap rather than take the points.

It was then Old Scouts who scored two more converted tries before half-time for a 19-0 lead.

Felix Fiske touched down in the corner after 12 minutes of the second-half to reduce the arrears. Ewan Starling converted before then seeing a penalty attempt hit the post.

Midway through the half Eddie Wiggins was shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on and a penalty extended the deficit to 7-22, before Old Scouts scored their fourth try to lead 7-27.

Suddenly and with only ten minutes left, Leighton raised their game and Tom Winch scored under the post, Ollie Taylor’s quick drop kick conversion making it 14-27, before Winch went over again with Taylor taking a similar option to make it 21-27.

But Old Scouts played out the last five minutes without further score.

