Buzzards run in eight tries​ to see off Towcestrians

​The Buzzard scrum completely dominated their opponents – providing quality ball for the backs – including 17-year-old winger, Ben Cullen, who scored four tries.

Buzzards made a dream start, securing possession from the first scrum and fly-half Tom Winch carved open the defence and passed to his supporting half-back partner, James Brett, to score the first try after just two minutes.

Winch was also involved in the second try three minutes later, providing space for Cullen to show his pace as he scored in the corner.

Seventeen-year-old Ben Cullen races away to score on of his four tries. Photo by Steve Draper.

Cullen added his second try six minutes later – with one successful conversion from Ollie Taylor – and Leighton led 17-0 after only ten minutes.

After their poor start, Towcestrians began to gain territory, mostly through the straight running of their bigger forwards. The sense of a change of momentum was palpable, particularly as injuries, including to stand-in captain Eddie Wiggins, resulted in significant reorganisation to the Leighton team.

In less than half-an-hour, all three Buzzard replacements were required with no back-up available in case of further injuries.

The last ten minutes of the half was more evenly balanced as the visitors scored two tries, but the home supporters’ fears of a Towcester revival were eased as, between these two tries, Jacob Dove carved through their defence from the half-way line to score a fine individual try. With Taylor’s conversion, the half time score was 24-10.

Early in the second-half, after a succession of penalties a yellow card was shown to the visitors, reducing them to 14 men. Shortly after, George Rabbitt scored his first Buzzard try on his second appearance, which, with Taylor’s conversion, extended the lead to 31-10.

Two minutes later, a drive by Wills Messum provided the opportunity for Will Batchelor to score Buzzards’ sixth try.

There remained time for Cullen to complete a memorable day for him by scoring two late tries, the first from a Tom Winch break and the second running almost the whole length of the pitch following a Messum interception and well judged pass.

Taylor’s conversion was the final act of the match.