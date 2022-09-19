Buzzards undone by Young as Towcestrians claim victory

Owen Forsythe in action for Leighton Buzzard at Towcestrians on Saturday. Photo by Chris Bateman.

With the Leighton pack dominant for much of the game, Buzzards had opportunities to win away at the early-season league leaders. Ultimately an accumulation of small errors, a lack of discipline and a brilliant individual performance by the Towcester left winger Cameron Young proved decisive.

The home team kicked off up the slope and in sunny and dry conditions. There was an early indication of the strength of the Buzzard pack as they won the first scrum against the head.

Ominously there was also an early indication of Young’s pace as he slipped two tackles to score the opening try in the corner after six minutes.

Seven minutes later, he scored again, winning the race to touch down unopposed after a clever chip ahead. With neither of these tries converted, Towcestrians led 10-0.

In between these two tries, Buzzard prop Isaac Bussue suffered a bad injury and was unable to take any further part in the game. Despite this setback, the scrum was still rock solid with the reorganised front row of Joe Healy, Will Batchelor and Taylor Richardson outstanding.

Leighton were now playing with more conviction, running the ball out from defence but ball retention remained a problem.

Buzzards’ cause was helped by two Towcester yellow cards for a deliberate knock-on and then a dangerous tip tackle after 21 and 28 minutes respectively, giving significant numerical superiority for a period.

Captain Owen Forsythe came close to scoring from a well-worked lineout move and, whilst it took several phases and numerous opportunities, scrum-half James Brett finally scored in the corner. Brett then converted his own try from the touchline to leave Buzzards trailing 10-7 at half time.

The second-half started poorly with a couple of errors resulting in pressure on the Buzzard line. However, Leighton successfully turned the ball over but the clearance kick found the Towcester left winger who raced in from 40 metres for his third try, leaving the home side 15-7 ahead.

Undeterred, Buzzards fought back and camped on the Towcester line with Owen Forsythe coming close to scoring.

These attacks were repelled illegally resulting in the referee warning that a further offence would result in a yellow card.

A further penalty was awarded, and a yellow card was shown to the Towcester captain, but Joe Healy’s frustration had boiled over and he was shown a red card for illegal use of the boot. Therefore, the initial penalty was overturned and a great opportunity for Leighton to pull within one point was lost.

Playing with only 14 men for the last half-an-hour was always going to be a huge task but Buzzards stuck to their defensive duties bravely as the game became disjointed with several injuries.

Perhaps inevitably the numerical advantage told as Young scored his fourth try to put the home side 22-7 ahead.

Buzzards’ spirit remained undimmed and in the last minute attacked from their own 22 and almost scored with the final play following another lineout move.

There were positives from the performance, particularly the scrum and much of the defence, but a feeling that an opportunity had been missed.