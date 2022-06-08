Chance to try gentle but tactical sport of croquet

Val Jeffers and Judith Pengelly; and John Cundell receiving his award from Deputy Mayor Sheona Hemmings

An Open weekend is planned for June 25-26, from 2-5pm. Members will welcome anyone who wishes to give this seemingly gentle, yet tactical and challenging, sport a try.

The club is proud to celebrate the 2022 services to Sport award received from Leighton-Linslade Sports Council by John Cundell. John, pictured receiving the award from Deputy Mayor Sheona Hemmings, has played a major role within the club for many years, both on and off the field of play.

Without his modest passion and dedication “the Club would not have been as successful as it is,” says current Chair Ross Bagni.

Before the Council took over the maintenance of the lawns John, together with the late John Thorp, ensured the high quality of the playing surfaces.

John continues, and long may he do so, collaborating on lawn quality as well as arranging tournaments both in house and for the national Croquet Association.

A National B-Level event, organised by John, will be held in Page’s Park on June 11 with players attending from across England.

In Club completed competitions to date Sheila Beal and Jill Watt beat John Boon and Roger Brock 7:4 in the Mix ‘n Match Handicap Doubles final.