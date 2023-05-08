Decent start for Leighton's golfers

Leighton's golfers were in good form.

​Vice Captain John Clavey teamed up with Mick Day for a first match opener against South Beds, with wins by Richard Lancaster and William Hawkes, Steve Paine and Graham Robinson, Harry Adam and Chris Figg and Julian Heffron and Ian Rimmer completing a 5-3 victory.

The wheels came off against The Bedfordshire, with only John Clavey and Graham Westlake-Tritton and Richard Samuels and David Bishop returning winning cards in a 6-2 defeat.

Winning ways were restored with a 6-0 drubbing of Dunstable Downsmen, with two matches halved. Danny Nairne and Derek Read, Phil Rickard and David Roberts, Andy McDonald and Harry Adam, Steve Paine and Neil Laming, Julian Heffron and Graham Pellow and Martin Broadley and Derek Browning all won for Leighton.

*Derek and Maggie Shaw won Leighton’s Bank Holiday mixed greensomes with 39 points, two clear of Peter and Josie Sheridan, with Anton and Lesley Bednarek, Phil and Barbara Rickard, Stephanie Howlett and Howard Till and Andy and Jane Tizzard heading a chasing pack with 36 points.

*Leighton ladies’ spring meeting was won by Rosalind Miles with a nett 73, two clear of Sue Preston, with Lesley Bednarek beating Liz Bagshaw for third place on countback after both finished with a nett 77. The nine-hole competition was won by Sylvia Dell with 17 points, two clear of Judy Ammon and Jane Parry..